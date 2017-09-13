Meet the Condo: 111 West in Ottawa

Project overview

Ashcroft Homes’ eight-storey condo in Westboro is ready for immediate occupancy. The building has commercial and retail space on the main floor and an expansive rooftop terrace that offers amazing views of Ottawa. The terrace also has an outdoor dining area and hot tub.

Housing amenities

The condo includes features such as an exercise room, event room, home theatre and a landscaped outdoor area with a fire pit. Underground parking is available for purchase with most suites. The units themselves have nine-foot ceilings, hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and sound resistant barriers throughout the living areas.

Location and transit

Positioned right at the corner of Richmond Road and Patricia Avenue, 111 West is at the very centre of Westboro. The area has many restaurants, cafés, shops, schools and medical facilities. There are also numerous biking and walking paths and great transit service to the rest of Ottawa. An upcoming LRT station will also be within walking distance.

In the neighbourhood

Westboro is a well-established neighbourhood with a central main street and community feel. It has become a vibrant, trendy area — where every block has its own array of fine dining, culture, entertainment or recreational experiences. Practically everything you need is minutes away.