Meet the Condo: Pathways at Findlay Creek in Ottawa

Project overview

This past Saturday eQ Homes held the official grand opening of one of their newest communities, Pathways at Findlay Creek. The site will include roughly 800 homes – including bungalows, townhomes and two-storey singles. Construction has not yet begun, but buyers can expect occupancy dates as early as December 2018.

Housing amenities

The homes will have sleek exterior finishes that include a mix of vinyl siding, brick and stone. The models offer contemporary, open-concept designs that create a spacious, comfortable feel. Interior finishes include hardwood flooring, nine-foot ceilings, extra tall windows and soft-close cabinets.

Location and transit

Home owners will be able to walk or catch a bus on Bank Street to access downtown Ottawa in minutes. The area has a wide range of schools, local shops, restaurants, entertainment and recreational activities There are also numerous parks, trails and walking paths close by.

In the neighbourhood

Pathways will be within the Findlay Creek neighbourhood; the quiet suburban community is just minutes from all the downtown action. The masterplan for the site includes three expansive community parks and a new elementary school. The area will be great for family-friendly living, with good value for first-time homebuyers, families and downsizers.

Need to know