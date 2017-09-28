Meet the Condo: Allora Boutique Condos in Ottawa

Project overview

Construction on one of Urbandale’s newest developments, Allora Boutique Condos, is scheduled to start this fall. The site will feature 16 corner suites in four buildings, which will be ready for occupancy in 2018. These sleek, modern-looking condos will offer stylish, low-maintenance living to those interested in calling Riverside South home.

Housing amenities

The units will include expansive balconies, 10-foot ceilings, hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, LED lights and energy efficient faucets and toilets. The condo is designed with sound insulation measures in both floors and ceilings. Other condo amenities include underground parking, storage units and individually-metered suites.

Location and transit

Everything is located conveniently close by, including four schools, a community centre and three shopping plazas. The Vimy Memorial Bridge connects Riverside South to Barrhaven, plus downtown Ottawa is only about half an hour away by car.

In the neighbourhood

Located beside the Rideau River, Riverside South is an attractive area, situated near forests, nature trails and waterfront parks. The neighbourhood is set apart from the business of downtown, while still boasting plenty of conveniences and relative proximity to Ottawa’s core.