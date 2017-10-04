Meet the Condo: 121 Parkdale in Ottawa

Project overview

Next month, Brigil will begin work on 121 Parkdale, a new 32-storey condominium advertising unobstructed views of many of Ottawa’s major landmarks. Construction is expected to take two years. The building itself will have a unique design, with a brick facade on the east and south sides, and primarily glass on the west and north sides.

Housing amenities

The condo units will have high-level finishes, and there will be over 6,500 square feet of common areas, including a pool, exterior lounge, gym, multipurpose room and a rooftop terrace. The ground floor includes a café with an outdoor terrace. The condo will also have a secured entrance, storage lockers and bicycle storage.

Location and transit

The condo will be in an ideal location, only five minutes from downtown, and near a future Light Rail transit stop. Residents will have access to a number of transportation networks, including pedestrian and bicycle paths, interprovincial bridges, bus routes, the O-Train and Highway 417.

In the neighbourhood

Located right in Hintonburg, 121 Parkdale is just minutes from the trendy Westboro neighbourhood, and not far from the Ottawa River. There are a number of bike paths, parks and green spaces in the area, providing close proximity to both nature and regular city conveniences. From here, residents will be just seconds away from a wide variety of restaurants, bars, cafés, art galleries and shops.