Meet the Condo: 121 Parkdale in Ottawa
New highrise condo coming to Hintonburg.
Project overview
Next month, Brigil will begin work on 121 Parkdale, a new 32-storey condominium advertising unobstructed views of many of Ottawa’s major landmarks. Construction is expected to take two years. The building itself will have a unique design, with a brick facade on the east and south sides, and primarily glass on the west and north sides.
Housing amenities
The condo units will have high-level finishes, and there will be over 6,500 square feet of common areas, including a pool, exterior lounge, gym, multipurpose room and a rooftop terrace. The ground floor includes a café with an outdoor terrace. The condo will also have a secured entrance, storage lockers and bicycle storage.
Location and transit
The condo will be in an ideal location, only five minutes from downtown, and near a future Light Rail transit stop. Residents will have access to a number of transportation networks, including pedestrian and bicycle paths, interprovincial bridges, bus routes, the O-Train and Highway 417.
In the neighbourhood
Located right in Hintonburg, 121 Parkdale is just minutes from the trendy Westboro neighbourhood, and not far from the Ottawa River. There are a number of bike paths, parks and green spaces in the area, providing close proximity to both nature and regular city conveniences. From here, residents will be just seconds away from a wide variety of restaurants, bars, cafés, art galleries and shops.
Need to know
What: 121 Parkdale
Builder: Brigil
Architect: NEUF architect(e)s
Location: Parkdale Avenue
Building: Condominium
Models: Not yet available
Sizes: About 610 to 1,640 square feet
Pricing: Not yet available
Status: Now registering
Occupancy: Fall 2019
Sales centre: 121 Parkdale Ave.
Phone: (819) 923-1771
Website: brigil.com