Meet the Condo: River Terraces in Ottawa
New condos rising between the Rideau River and canal.
Project overview
On Oct. 3, eQ Homes celebrated the ground breaking for one of their newest projects: River Terraces. The condo is expected to be completed in the fall of 2019. The nine-storey building will offer a range of suites from bachelor units to penthouses with outdoor terraces.
Housing amenities
The building will house an array of amenities, such as underground parking, a lounge, dining room, guest suites, a car/bike wash, pet spa and a fitness centre. The suites will include features such as large windows and hardwood flooring; residents will be able to personalize their own choice of finishings.
Location and transit
The area has a wide range of walking and biking paths, as well as convenient transit options. There are plenty of shops nearby, as well as several schools, hospitals, and entertainment options like museums, theatres and TD Place.
In the neighbourhood
Between the Rideau River and canal, River Terraces feature a beautiful landscape, just minutes from the city’s finest arts and culture, shopping and dining. eQ Homes and Regional Group worked with the Old Ottawa East community to blend the development with the existing neighbourhood.
Need to know
What: River Terraces
Builder: eQ Homes
Architect: Hobin Architecture Inc.
Location: Off of Main Street
Building: Condominium
Models: One- or two-bedroom
Sizes: About 377 to 1,210 square feet
Pricing: Starting at $199,000
Status: Now registering
Occupancy: Fall 2019
Sales centre: 175A Main St.
Phone: (613) 569-3043
Website: eqhomes.ca