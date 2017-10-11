Meet the Condo: River Terraces in Ottawa

Project overview

On Oct. 3, eQ Homes celebrated the ground breaking for one of their newest projects: River Terraces. The condo is expected to be completed in the fall of 2019. The nine-storey building will offer a range of suites from bachelor units to penthouses with outdoor terraces.

Housing amenities

The building will house an array of amenities, such as underground parking, a lounge, dining room, guest suites, a car/bike wash, pet spa and a fitness centre. The suites will include features such as large windows and hardwood flooring; residents will be able to personalize their own choice of finishings.

Location and transit

The area has a wide range of walking and biking paths, as well as convenient transit options. There are plenty of shops nearby, as well as several schools, hospitals, and entertainment options like museums, theatres and TD Place.

In the neighbourhood

Between the Rideau River and canal, River Terraces feature a beautiful landscape, just minutes from the city’s finest arts and culture, shopping and dining. eQ Homes and Regional Group worked with the Old Ottawa East community to blend the development with the existing neighbourhood.