Meet the Condo: Eastboro townhomes, singles and bungalows

Project overview

Ashcroft Homes have released the second phase of their Eastboro development, with closings in 2019. The ongoing project offers a range of townhomes, flats, singles, semi-detached homes and bungalows that will fill an area of 200 acres.

Housing amenities

Depending on the plan, the models include backyard space, decks, single or double driveways, garages and a finished lower level. Interior features include hardwood flooring and ceramic tiling.

Location and transit

Situated between Orléans and Navan, Eastboro residents can easily access to the transit system, as well as highways 174 and 417. The development is a self-contained community, surrounded by shops, restaurants, dental/medical clinics, shopping centres, bakeries and entertainment and recreational facilities.

In the neighbourhood

Eastboro was designed with careful attention to detail, resulting in a well-thought-out residential neighbourhood, complete with a school, several parks and a promenade. Being close to surrounding farmland makes the area ideal for home buyers who want an easy escape from the city, while still benefiting from its conveniences.