Meet the Condo: Eastboro townhomes, singles and bungalows
A rural retreat in the city.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Project overview
Ashcroft Homes have released the second phase of their Eastboro development, with closings in 2019. The ongoing project offers a range of townhomes, flats, singles, semi-detached homes and bungalows that will fill an area of 200 acres.
Housing amenities
Depending on the plan, the models include backyard space, decks, single or double driveways, garages and a finished lower level. Interior features include hardwood flooring and ceramic tiling.
Location and transit
Situated between Orléans and Navan, Eastboro residents can easily access to the transit system, as well as highways 174 and 417. The development is a self-contained community, surrounded by shops, restaurants, dental/medical clinics, shopping centres, bakeries and entertainment and recreational facilities.
In the neighbourhood
Eastboro was designed with careful attention to detail, resulting in a well-thought-out residential neighbourhood, complete with a school, several parks and a promenade. Being close to surrounding farmland makes the area ideal for home buyers who want an easy escape from the city, while still benefiting from its conveniences.
Need to know
What: Eastboro
Builder/designer: Ashcroft Homes
Location: Off of West Hunt Club Road
Building: Townhomes, singles and bungalows
Models: Two to four bedrooms, 1.5 to 3.5 bathrooms
Sizes: From 1,570 to 3,000 square feet
Pricing: Starting at $288,800
Status: Now selling
Occupancy: As early as one year
Sales centre: Not available on-site
Hours: (613) 294-6123
Website: ashcrofthomes.ca
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Dartmouth man beaten after people force their way into apartment
-
Man charged with attempted murder after running down suspect who robbed him: Halifax police
-
-
Mother of ex-hostage speaks out on ‘victim shaming,’ Joshua Boyle and her ‘disgust’ with Ottawa