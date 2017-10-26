Meet the Condo: KOL Condominiums in Ottawa

Project overview

Construction is currently underway for Cardel Home’s KOL Condo project. A model unit will be opening this December, with occupancy dates expected to open up in January of 2018. The project will have three buildings in total, with 12 units in each.

Housing amenities

The units will include features such as nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, six appliances, air conditioning and private balconies. The building will have heated underground parking and bike lockers available. KOL Condos offer maintenance-free living, where homeowners don’t have to worry about snow removal or grass cutting.

Location and transit

KOL Condos are right off of Terry Fox Drive and Fernbank Road, just a short distance from Highway 417. Access to both the highway and multiple transit routes make commuting downtown relatively convenient. The condos are close to several schools, and amenities such as libraries, health services and shops — not to mention multiple restaurants, cafés and entertainment options.

In the neighbourhood

The community has been attracting everyone from first-time homeowners to downsizers. The condos are located in a quiet, family-friendly neighbourhood, with direct access to the Trans-Canada Trail. There is also a network of trails and pathways for residents to explore.