Meet the Condo: Edgewater in Orleans

Project overview

Glenview Homes is preparing to begin construction next year on a new development of 55 townhomes in Orléans. They are planning on going to sale late this fall or early in 2018, with closing dates to be decided. These smart, stylish townhomes will have innovative layouts and features, providing homeowners with high quality living spaces.

Housing amenities

The homes will include nine-foot ceilings, hardwood and ceramic throughout the main floor, integrated USB plugs, two-panel designer doors, tankless hot water heaters and programmable thermostats. The models will also have open-concept layouts, finished basements, driveways, garages and backyard spaces.

Location and transit

The Edgewater community is within walking distance of several parks, trails and schools. Medical centres and every-day shopping conveniences are just minutes away. There are multiple transit routes nearby, and Highway 417 is easily accessible as well, making it easy to get around Ottawa.

In the neighbourhood

The development will be in the heart of an established neighbourhood, where homeowners can enjoy convenient proximity to retail outlets such as St. Laurent Shopping Centre, as well as plenty of entertainment facilities, restaurants, cafés and shops. Edgewater is also close to downtown, making it good for commuters.