Meet the Condo: Poole Creek in Stittsville
A family-friendly community in an Ottawa suburb.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Project overview
Tamarack Homes’ community, Poole Creek, is currently in its second phase, with occupancy scheduled for this coming summer. The development has a range of townhomes and singles, which were designed with architect Barry Hobin. Construction on the third and final phase will likely finish in two or three years.
Housing amenities
The homes will have nine-foot ceilings, hardwood, granite countertops, pantries, a two-stage furnace and Energy Star heat-recovery ventilation. The homes include front porches, garages, paved driveways and spacious backyards. Some models also come with finished basements. Homeowners have the flexibility to make structural changes in the single-family home designs.
Location and transit
Right between Stittsville and Kanata, Poole Creek is located near Tanger Outlets and several major shopping centres. It’s also close to multiple parks, recreational facilities, medical clinics and schools. Highways 417 and 416 are close by, as are multiple transit routes.
In the neighbourhood
The homes are located in a suburban residential neighbourhood where homeowners can enjoy both their quiet backyard retreat and a wide range of urban amenities, such as nearby dining and entertainment options. Poole Creek Village was designed with growing families in mind; the development has a park with play structures and greenspace.
Need to know
What: Poole Creek
Builder: Tamarack Homes
Architect: Hobin Architecture
Location: Off of Maple Grove Road
Building: Singles and townhomes
Models: Three to four bedrooms, 2.5 to three bathrooms
Sizes: From 1,833 to 3,572 square feet
Pricing: From $366,900
Status: Now selling
Occupancy: Summer of 2018
Sales centre: 1870 Maple Grove Rd.
Phone: (613) 831-1357
Website: tamarackhomes.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Millard’s texts reveal savagery, self-absorption, lack of empathy: DiManno
-
Feds tout expanded parental leave, new caregiver benefit as questions remain
-
YouTube channel 'encore+' resurrects Canadian TV shows, films for a new generation
-
Two Nova Scotia men from same area found dead in ocean within two days