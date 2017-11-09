Meet the Condo: Poole Creek in Stittsville

Project overview

Tamarack Homes’ community, Poole Creek, is currently in its second phase, with occupancy scheduled for this coming summer. The development has a range of townhomes and singles, which were designed with architect Barry Hobin. Construction on the third and final phase will likely finish in two or three years.

Housing amenities

The homes will have nine-foot ceilings, hardwood, granite countertops, pantries, a two-stage furnace and Energy Star heat-recovery ventilation. The homes include front porches, garages, paved driveways and spacious backyards. Some models also come with finished basements. Homeowners have the flexibility to make structural changes in the single-family home designs.

Location and transit

Right between Stittsville and Kanata, Poole Creek is located near Tanger Outlets and several major shopping centres. It’s also close to multiple parks, recreational facilities, medical clinics and schools. Highways 417 and 416 are close by, as are multiple transit routes.

In the neighbourhood

The homes are located in a suburban residential neighbourhood where homeowners can enjoy both their quiet backyard retreat and a wide range of urban amenities, such as nearby dining and entertainment options. Poole Creek Village was designed with growing families in mind; the development has a park with play structures and greenspace.