Meet the Condo: CitiPlace in Ottawa

Project overview

Ashcroft homes has launched a new development off of Prince Whales Drive. Construction on their new flats will be completed in 2018, and buyers can move in as early as fall 2018, and into 2019. The flats will have prime street-front commercial space with a two-storey loft above — the perfect balance for living and working.

Housing amenities

The units will be equipped with low-flush toilets and energy efficient forced air furnace. The nine-foot ceilings create a spacious, elegant feel, and sound deadening insulation in the walls increases the comfort of individual units. Surface parking will be available on-site.

Location and transit

CitiPlace is minutes from the airport, and has access to everything Nepean and the surrounding area has to offer. There are schools nearby, medical services and plenty of shopping options. Main roads like the Airport Parkway and West Hunt Club Road make getting around Ottawa easy; transit routes are also available for commuters.

In the neighbourhood

Nepean has the benefit of being a quieter suburban area, while still having access to daily amenities and being close to downtown. Homeowners can enjoy nearby parks, bicycle and walking trails, a nearby golf course, dining and entertainment options. The Rideau River is also nearby.