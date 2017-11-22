Meet the Condo: Riverwalk in Ottawa
eQ Homes has a new bungalow series coming to Manotick.
Project overview
eQ Homes has released a collection of single and attached bungalow designs in their newest community, Riverwalk. Last month, the developer launched 24 of the 81 homes planned for this Manotick community. Buyers can expect to move into their homes starting in the spring of 2019.
Housing amenities
The bungalows offer contemporary designs with expansive open-concept layouts, high ceilings and large windows — creating bright, attractive living spaces. The homes include features such as hardwood flooring, soft touch cabinets and Smarthome technology. A limited number of bungalows will also have private waterfront access.
Location and transit
Riverwalk is right in Manotick, about 10 minutes away from Barrhaven and 30 minutes from Ottawa. The community has access to necessities such as grocery stores, banks, convenience stores, medical centres and a public school. Manotick does have transit service, although it’s mostly limited to one route.
In the neighbourhood
Manotick combines a picturesque small town with a variety of urban amenities. The village has several parks and a main street with a number of higher-end restaurants and shops. The location is perfect for those wanting to live outside Ottawa while still being within reach of the city. It’s also ideally located right by the Rideau River.
Need to know
What: Riverwalk
Builder/designer: eQ Homes
Location: Off of Manotick Main Street
Building: Bungalows
Models: Two to three bedrooms
Sizes: From 1,329 to 3,009 square feet
Pricing: Starting in the low $400,000’s
Status: Now selling
Occupancy: Spring 2019
Sales centre: Main Street and Century Road E, Manotick
Phone: (613) 618-3204
Website: eqhomes.ca
