Meet the Condo: Axis Condos at Church and Carlton
It doesn’t get much more downtown than this.
Project overview
Axis boasts a great location with a lively cultural scene and solid area amenities. The 38-storey building will put a playful spin on the rectilinear point tower and six-storey podium, with a honeycomb-like geometry marking the building’s balconies.
In the area
It doesn’t get much more downtown than this. Within walking distance is Loblaws’ flagship Maple Leaf Gardens location, the shops and restos along Yonge Street, the Toronto Eaton Centre, the University of Toronto and Ryerson University.
Housing amenities
Amenities include a 6,500 sq. ft. fitness facility. There’s a grand, two-storey lobby with furnishings by Fendi. Shared workspaces are inspired by the open and collaborative working environments of some of the world’s most successful tech companies.
Location and transit
Axis is located near Church and Carlton, along the TTC College streetcar line. It’s a quick walk to the College subway station. There are numerous downtown bike lanes, and it’s a short drive to the Gardiner Expressway.
What: Axis Condos
Builder: CentreCourt Developments
Location: 411 Church St.
Sizes: From 468 to 775 sq. ft.
Pricing: From the low-$300,000s
Suites: One bedroom plus studio, one bedroom plus den, two bedroom, two bedroom plus studio, two bedroom plus den
Sales Centre: 19 Grenville St., by appointment
Phone: 416-386-0087
Website: axiscondos.com