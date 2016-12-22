Meet the Condo: Axis Condos at Church and Carlton

In the area It doesn’t get much more downtown than this. Within walking distance is Loblaws’ flagship Maple Leaf Gardens location, the shops and restos along Yonge Street, the Toronto Eaton Centre, the University of Toronto and Ryerson University.

Housing amenities

Amenities include a 6,500 sq. ft. fitness facility. There’s a grand, two-storey lobby with furnishings by Fendi. Shared workspaces are inspired by the open and collaborative working environments of some of the world’s most successful tech companies.



Location and transit

Axis is located near Church and Carlton, along the TTC College streetcar line. It’s a quick walk to the College subway station. There are numerous downtown bike lanes, and it’s a short drive to the Gardiner Expressway.



What: Axis Condos

Builder: CentreCourt Developments

Location: 411 Church St.

Sizes: From 468 to 775 sq. ft.

Pricing: From the low-$300,000s

Suites: One bedroom plus studio, one bedroom plus den, two bedroom, two bedroom plus studio, two bedroom plus den

Sales Centre: 19 Grenville St., by appointment

Phone: 416-386-0087

Website: axiscondos.com

