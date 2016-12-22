Condo think-tank Urbanation gives us their 2017 predictions

Urbanation is Toronto’s think tank for all things condo. Founded in 1981, they’re the authoritative source on the Toronto condominium market.



Pauline Lierman, Urbanation’s director of market research, gives us an insight on what to expect of the GTA condo market going into the new year.



The question on everyone’s minds is where new condo prices are headed in the new year. Lierman is optimistic that we’ll see some growth in 2017.



“I think that you will start to see a gradual rise. Bear in mind, the price growth has been fairly tepid the last three or four years, so it’s mainly been two per cent price growth.”



“It’s also being led by the resale market as well. That has been allowing some of the new condos to start to push up. Generally when the resale goes up, that’s a leading indicator for us.”



With all those cranes in the air, is there likely to be a condo glut when all this new inventory comes onto the market?



“I can’t see it right now simply because of employment growth in the city and demand,” says Lierman. “Projects that are going to the forefront now are not going to be delivered until four to five years from now.”



“We still had just under 50,000 units still under construction as of last quarter, so we’re still going to see those completions. It’s just been slower this year in terms of actually adding supply.”



There’s also the perception that foreign investors are flocking to the downtown core, buying up all available condo units, sight unseen. Is that really the case?



“The foreign ownership issue, it’s just not playing out for us. We averaged it about five per cent.”



While zoning on foreign ownership stats, Urbanation found a large number of domestic investors with some projects. “The domestic investor quotient can run upwards of 60 per cent higher in certain, very downtown projects.”



“We track the GTA, so it was interesting to see some of that show up in projects that were on the outskirts of the GTA. You’ve got these local domestic investors going to buy units, and they live there, in areas like Burlington, Milton and Georgetown.”



And with housing prices on the rise, Lierman says that rental buildings are once again in demand.

