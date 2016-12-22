Legal Matters: understanding interim versus final closing

Q: I have purchased a pre-build condo from a developer and it is coming close to completion. The builder has contacted me and given me an interim closing date and I am not even sure what this means. Apparently, this is not final closing. What is the difference?



A: Condo towers are built from the bottom up so it is conceivable that the living units on the lower floors could be ready for occupancy while the units on higher floors are not ready to be lived in.



So, in order to get the purchasers into the completed units and therefore transfer the cost of carrying the units to the purchasers, builder’s contracts make provisions for interim closings.



During this interim period, purchasers take possession and pay a monthly occupancy fee that includes estimated taxes, estimated common expenses and the carrying costs of the deferred portion of the purchase price that still needs to be paid.



Once the building is complete and all of the owners have taken interim possession, the builder’s lawyer can register the bylaws and other documents for the condominium and the units are then ready to transfer the ownership.

It is at this time that you will need to obtain your financing from the bank and take final title to your new home