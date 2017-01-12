Meet the Condo: Musée in Toronto's Fashion District

Project overview

Musée is set amidst a tree-lined pocket off Adelaide Street West. Construction is almost complete on this 21-storey building with ground-floor retail, with occupancy starting this month. The new community is located between vibrant King Street West and eclectic Queen Street West.

Housing amenities

Amenities include a recreation facility with a fully-equipped gymnasium, a 17th floor outdoor terrace and outdoor swimming pool. There’s also a theatre, three guest suites, a meeting room and 24-hour concierge service.

Location and transit

Musée is situated on Adelaide just east of Bathurst Street in the heart of the Fashion District. Your choice of Bathurst TTC buses, nearby King and Queen streetcars, bike lanes or a quick drive to the Gardiner Expressway.

In the neighbourhood

The area offers many lifestyle choices, with a variety of upscale restaurants, outdoor patios, lounges, and dance clubs. The site features a park with direct access to King Street through a mews-style walkway.