Meet the Condo: Musée in Toronto's Fashion District
The area offers many lifestyle choices, with a variety of upscale restaurants, outdoor patios, lounges, and dance clubs.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Project overview
Musée is set amidst a tree-lined pocket off Adelaide Street West. Construction is almost complete on this 21-storey building with ground-floor retail, with occupancy starting this month. The new community is located between vibrant King Street West and eclectic Queen Street West.
Housing amenities
Amenities include a recreation facility with a fully-equipped gymnasium, a 17th floor outdoor terrace and outdoor swimming pool. There’s also a theatre, three guest suites, a meeting room and 24-hour concierge service.
Location and transit
Musée is situated on Adelaide just east of Bathurst Street in the heart of the Fashion District. Your choice of Bathurst TTC buses, nearby King and Queen streetcars, bike lanes or a quick drive to the Gardiner Expressway.
In the neighbourhood
The area offers many lifestyle choices, with a variety of upscale restaurants, outdoor patios, lounges, and dance clubs. The site features a park with direct access to King Street through a mews-style walkway.
What: Musée
Builder: Plaza
Architect: Quadrangle Architects Ltd.
Interiors: Bryon Patton and Associates
Location:525 Adelaide St. W. near Bathurst
Sizes: 1,076 sq. ft.
Pricing: $659,000
Suites: A collection of condominium suites
Status: Currently selling
Sales Centre: 525 Adelaide St. W.
Hours: Monday to Thursday from 12 to 6 p.m. Weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Phone: 416-862-0888
Website: pureplaza.com