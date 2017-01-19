Meet the condo: ICONA Condominiums in Vaughan
The buildings will have a central courtyard and there will be a party room and amenity space located at the top of the towers.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Project overview
At 53 and 51 storeys, ICONA will be Vaughan’s first 50+ storey tower which will house approximately 1,140 units and include 20,000 sq. ft. of retail space at the base of the towers.
Building amenities
The buildings will have a central courtyard and there will be a party room and amenity space located at the top of the towers. The energy-efficient suites feature gourmet kitchens and elegant bathrooms.
In the area
Vaughan is rapidly evolving with a wide selection of lifestyle choices, including shops, restaurants, retail, the Vaughan metropolitan Centre, acres of green space, bike paths, and recreational facilities.
Location and transit
Located east of Hwy. 400 on Hwy. 7, in the heart of downtown, ICONA is accessible to major highways and steps to the future Vaughan Metropolitan subway station, expected to be operational in December 2017.
What: ICONA Condominiums
Builder: The Gupta Group
Location: East of Hwy 400 on Hwy7, Vaughan
Building: Two condominium towers, 53 and 51 storeys each
Sizes: From approximately 500 to 900 sq. ft.
Pricing: Starting from the high-$200,000s
Suites: One bedroom, one bedroom plus den, two bedroom, two bedroom plus den, three bedroom
Status: Pre-construction phase
Occupancy: Expected for 2020
Sales Centre: Hilton Garden Inn Toronto, 3201 Hwy. 7 W., Vaughan
Website: theicona.com
Most Popular
-
Vancouver's palm trees thrive in chilly weather – here's why
-
Floating boardwalk coming to Halifax waterfront with Queen's Marque construction
-
Millennials 'busy with trying to survive' says NDP MP Niki Ashton after national listening tour
-
Arlene Dickinson slams Kevin O’Leary for ‘total lack of empathy’