Meet the condo: ICONA Condominiums in Vaughan

Project overview

At 53 and 51 storeys, ICONA will be Vaughan’s first 50+ storey tower which will house approximately 1,140 units and include 20,000 sq. ft. of retail space at the base of the towers.



Building amenities

The buildings will have a central courtyard and there will be a party room and amenity space located at the top of the towers. The energy-efficient suites feature gourmet kitchens and elegant bathrooms.

In the area

Vaughan is rapidly evolving with a wide selection of lifestyle choices, including shops, restaurants, retail, the Vaughan metropolitan Centre, acres of green space, bike paths, and recreational facilities.

Location and transit

Located east of Hwy. 400 on Hwy. 7, in the heart of downtown, ICONA is accessible to major highways and steps to the future Vaughan Metropolitan subway station, expected to be operational in December 2017.