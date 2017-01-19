Legal matters: Land transfer tax not easy

Q: My oldest brother is planning on transferring my late parent’s property that he inherited from my dad a few years ago to his brothers and sisters.



There are four of us in total. Three of us own our own home and our youngest brother is a first-time homebuyer. There is an outstanding mortgage on the house and we are going to refinance and rent out the home to tenants.



What are the rules around land transfer tax and who has to pay and who doesn’t?



A: That is quite generous of your older brother, but there are still taxes that need to be collected because the property transfer is not between spouses.



The government will tax the amount that is still outstanding on the mortgage with land transfer tax. In the case of your three siblings who already own property, they will have to pay their portion of the land transfer tax and you should be eligible for a rebate up to a quarter of the outstanding value of the mortgage being paid off.



However, you should be careful. If you live with someone who owns property or has in the recent past, you may be ineligible because of their ownership status.



You will need to consult with your lawyer looking after the transfer of the property to make sure you fall in line with the appropriate exemption rules.