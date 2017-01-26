Meet the Condo: AYC at 181 Bedford

Project overview

AYC has announced the next phase of 181 Bedford — nine new townhomes at the tower base and 39w back-to-back townhomes. They feature 10-foot main floor ceilings, seven-inch wide engineered plank flooring and integrated kitchen appliances.

Building amenities

Townhome residents will share amenities with the condo tower that include a business centre, a gym, media lounge, and dining room with chef’s kitchen. There’s a guest suite, outdoor terrace and barbecue area, and a games room with bar.

Location and transit

Located near the Designers’ Walk and trendy Pears Avenue, the Bedford Road and Davenport TTC bus routes are right outside. The Dupont subway platform is nearby, so you can be in the downtown core within 20 minutes.

In the area

This eclectic community offers great food, great art and great fashion. Nearby is Le Paradis brasserie and bistro, Joso’s restaurant and Ramsden Park. There’s plenty of shopping with exclusive boutiques and world-famous brands.