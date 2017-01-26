Meet the Condo: AYC at 181 Bedford
Townhome residents will share amenities with the condo tower that include a business centre, a gym, media lounge, and dining room with chef’s kitchen.
Project overview
AYC has announced the next phase of 181 Bedford — nine new townhomes at the tower base and 39w back-to-back townhomes. They feature 10-foot main floor ceilings, seven-inch wide engineered plank flooring and integrated kitchen appliances.
Building amenities
Location and transit
Located near the Designers’ Walk and trendy Pears Avenue, the Bedford Road and Davenport TTC bus routes are right outside. The Dupont subway platform is nearby, so you can be in the downtown core within 20 minutes.
In the area
This eclectic community offers great food, great art and great fashion. Nearby is Le Paradis brasserie and bistro, Joso’s restaurant and Ramsden Park. There’s plenty of shopping with exclusive boutiques and world-famous brands.
What: AYC at 181 Bedford
Builder: Metropia and DiamondCorp
Location: 181 Bedford Rd., Toronto
Building: 48 signature townhomes
Sizes: From 950 to 2,287 sq. ft.
Pricing: From $889,900 to over $2M.
Suites: Bedford Towns are two bedrooms and two bedrooms plus den. The Signature Towns are three bedrooms with terrace.
Status: Pre-construction phase, now selling
Sales Centre: 287 Davenport Rd., Unit 5
Phone: 416-519-4349
Website: ayccondos.com