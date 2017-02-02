These condos are the belles of the Beach in Toronto

The Beaches — known officially as the Beach these days — is one of the most charming and desirable neighbourhoods in Toronto.



With its 3.5 kilometre boardwalk and leafy green avenues, trendy stores and a wealth of great schools and community amenities, it has long been an established place in which to raise a family.



Over the past few years, the condo trend has reached this east end enclave. And not just any condos.



The residents of the Beach are very particular about what gets built, so its no surprise to see a number of tasteful new midrise developments like the Bellefair Kew Gardens Residences, an elegant conversion of the Bellefair United Church undertaken by Reserve Properties.



Also by Reserve is the Lakehouse Beach Residences, an intimate boutique building at 1960 Queen St. W., designed by architectural studio RAW.



Marlin Spring is the builder of West Beach, the latest Beaches condominium at Queen and Coxwell.



Designed by Graziani and Corazza Architects, the 89-unit midrise will feature one bedroom to two bedroom plus den layouts. An emphasis on outdoor living is reflected in the building’s terraced exterior and artful landscaping.



Station to station, Beaches style



This year will mark the third annual Winter Stations art installation along the frosty boardwalk spaces at the water’s edge.



Founded in 2015 by equal partners RAW, Ferris + Associates and Curio, Winter Stations is dedicated to bringing temporary public art to the city. This year’s theme is Catalyst — as in catalyst for change — with thought given to how materials may be re-purposed or reused. The eight, jury-selected finalists represent a cross section of up-and-coming artists, designers and architects from around the world.



Aaron Hendershott is an associate with RAW Design and spearheads the Winter Stations project. For him, the event has special meaning, having himself been raised on Bellefair Avenue.



“Part of my involvement and enthusiasm for this project is because it is personal. As a resident of the Beach, there’s something really exciting about trying to recapture some of that energy that I remember.”



Winter Stations will debut on Family Day and will stay open to the public until March 27.



