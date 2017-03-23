High living in Toronto’s South Core district

The last time we visited Toronto’s South Core district, shovels had barely broken ground on a variety of exciting new condo projects in this burgeoning neighbourhood that extends from the financial district southwards towards the lake.

The South Core or SoCo as it’s also known, encompasses Maple Leaf Square and the recently renovated Union Station. There’s a lot going on in this thriving, new live-work-play community that is currently a hive of construction activity.

Two new projects that are well underway and will begin occupancy this year are both tall towers that will take their place next to the twin obelisks of Ice Condominiums near York and Harbour streets.

Tridel has released their penthouse signature collection at Ten York, spanning floors 63 to 69, with occupancy slated for fall of this year. With interiors by II BY IV Design Associates, the massive, well-appointed suites range from 1,446 to 2,723 square feet.

“It’s for people who want to live in a larger condominium in the urban core,” says Jim Ritchie, VP of marketing for Tridel.

SoCo is a residential enclave that caters to the employees of Toronto’s financial district, a great alternative to long commutes in snarled traffic.

“If they’re going to live in this particular location, they’ll walk to their office. That’s why they’re buying here,” says Ritchie.

One York and the Harbour Plaza Residences by Menkes Developments is a mixed-use development comprised of a new commercial building and two residential condominium towers at York and Harbour streets, rising from an extensive retail podium at street-level.

The two condo towers feature interiors by award-winning interior designers Ciccone Simone. These are big buildings — 66 and 77 storeys with 1315 suites combined, designed by architects Alliance.

“The neighbourhood has this whole new energy unto itself that’s very unique,” says Menkes spokeswoman Mimi Ng.

It started several years ago with the opening of the Air Canada Centre, combined with the proximity to the Rogers Centre, that has made this area the de facto centre for sports and recreation in the city.

“Whether it’s the Leafs or the Raptors, all the fans gather here to watch the game on the big screen in the square together,” says Ng.