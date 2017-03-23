Legal matters: Advice on asking for a 'status certificate'

Our agent has told us that there will more than likely be a bidding war and that we should go in with an unconditional offer. Our lawyer has advised us that we really should get the review of the ‘status certificate’ included as a condition of the offer.

We have now been looking for a number of months and have lost a couple of offers because we have included this condition. Is there a way around this?



A: This is a much more common circumstance in a heating up spring market. Sometimes, the purchaser’s agent will order the status certificate in advance and have it reviewed by their lawyer. This at least gives the purchaser some confidence in their bid with the knowledge that the condo is in good standing but at the end of the day, the status certificate is a document that your bank will want reviewed and it must be contemporaneous with the offer. (I just reviewed a three month old certificate which showed everything in good standing but the bank will need me to review a new one). You may still need to order a new status after your offer is accepted.