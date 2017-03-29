Legal matters: An outdated survey causes a costly mistake

Q: We recently sold our home on a nice big city lot with an irregular shape. Our realtor listed the lot size on the listing and the offer as 70 feet by 100 feet and referenced an old survey from the 1950’s that we provided to him.

What he didn’t notice and failed to reference is that the back of the lot is only 45 feet wide. This resulted in over 1,000 square foot difference in the what was in the contract and listing and what we actually sold the purchasers.

The lawyer for the buyers pointed this out and now they are looking for a reduction in the purchase price because of this misrepresentation.

How should we respond to this?

A: Unfortunately, your agent referenced an old survey that points out the discrepancy in the lot size.

If a piece of land is substantially smaller than the amount that was contracted for, the purchasers are entitled to request an abatement in the purchase price if they discover this issue prior to the closing.

The magic difference in size is generally considered to be approximately 7 per cent. By my calculations, this difference far exceeds that 7 per cent so you may have to consider lowering the sale price.