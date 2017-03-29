Meet the condo: The Bluffs in Toronto

Project overview

The Bluffs is a new mid-rise condominium coming to the Kingston Road in eastern Toronto, with architecture and interiors by design powerhouses RAW and Figure3. Just to the south lie the Scarborough Bluffs with its craggy cliffs and sandy beaches.

Housing amenities

Residents will enjoy full use of the media lounge, a private dining room, a large outdoor terrace with dining areas and barbecues, CrossFit and fully-equipped fitness rooms. There’s also a full-time concierge and underground garage.

Location and transit

The Kingston Road is a major artery linking the city with its neighbours to the east. The building is close to TTC bus routes and is minutes to Kennedy subway station and Scarborough GO rail platform.

In the neighbourhood

The famous Scarborough Bluffs lie just to the south, with a marina, parks and walking trails. Nearby is a prestigious golf and country club and beaches, along with an ever-growing list of restaurants, cafés, shops, schools and grocery stores.