Meet the condo: The Bluffs in Toronto
Skale Developments isn't bluffing with these condos.
Project overview
The Bluffs is a new mid-rise condominium coming to the Kingston Road in eastern Toronto, with architecture and interiors by design powerhouses RAW and Figure3. Just to the south lie the Scarborough Bluffs with its craggy cliffs and sandy beaches.
Housing amenities
Residents will enjoy full use of the media lounge, a private dining room, a large outdoor terrace with dining areas and barbecues, CrossFit and fully-equipped fitness rooms. There’s also a full-time concierge and underground garage.
Location and transit
The Kingston Road is a major artery linking the city with its neighbours to the east. The building is close to TTC bus routes and is minutes to Kennedy subway station and Scarborough GO rail platform.
In the neighbourhood
The famous Scarborough Bluffs lie just to the south, with a marina, parks and walking trails. Nearby is a prestigious golf and country club and beaches, along with an ever-growing list of restaurants, cafés, shops, schools and grocery stores.
What: The Bluffs
Builder: Skale Developments
Architect: RAW
Interior: Figure3
Location: 2801 Kingston Rd.
Building: Nine-storey building with 182 suites
Suites: One bedroom, one plus den, two bedroom, two plus den, three bedroom and three plus den
Sizes: From 484 to 1,580 square feet
Pricing: Starting from the mid $200,000’s
Status: Pre-construction. Registration phase.
Occupancy: Summer 2020
Sales centre: 2801 Kingston Rd. at St. Clair
Email: info@skale.ca
Website: skale.ca