Rise in new rental apartments

The rental market is taking off in the GTA with a recent surge in new, purpose-built rental developments.

This trend may be attributed to many factors, including a combination of high condo costs and low vacancy rates, say industry watchers.

For many years, there’s been a dearth of new rental properties in the GTA. Condo suites leased out by owners and investors have filled that niche in Toronto. Builders are now pivoting towards new rental buildings.

These are not your old-style concrete apartment blocks of the past. Properties like 66 Isabella, a new downtown infill project by Park Property Management Inc., and Greenwin’s new luxury rentals at 77 Keewatin, are indistinguishable from modern condos in terms of amenities, finishes and upscale common areas.

Rentals are on an upswing, not only in Toronto but across the province, according to Jim Murphy, President and CEO of the Federation of Rental-Housing Providers of Ontario.

“In terms of supply, we’ve seen a significant increase in the building of new purpose-built rentals. Last year in the Toronto CMA, we saw a 50 per cent increase in rentals; that’s nearly 5,000 units,” says Murphy.

Camrost Felcorp is putting the finishing touches on their 101 St. Clair project, a new 229-unit apartment building, part of the master-planned Imperial Village community at Yonge and St. Clair.

Joseph Feldman, development manager for Imperial Village, tells Metro that renters look for everything that condo buyers look for, “but it’s less about square footage. The condo market’s biggest driver for most projects is square footage. It also dictates suite layouts, where in the rental market, we design to fit lifestyles,” he says.

Rentals are also seeing popularity in GTA suburbs like Ajax. Vison by Medallion Corporation, a first-of-its-kind project for the Durham region, is a mixed-use development featuring a 25-storey rental tower adjacent to Pat Bayly Square. Residents of the tower will have all the private amenities on par with condos in downtown Toronto.

It promises to be one of the defining landmarks of the new downtown Ajax, says Medallion’s project manager, Aaron Bleeman. “Rental seems to be on an uptrend. We haven’t seen much of that purpose-built rental in many years across the GTA. We feel it’s the right time to get into that market, the vacancy rates are low in Durham region.”