Spring decor hand-made in Montreal

Three eco-conscious designers from Montreal are collaborating on a home decor collection linked by their neutral tones and blue accents. Available now on eBay Canada, the collection ships free and proceeds go to Evergreen, a charity that promotes sustainable cities.

Cushy creatures by Velvet Moustache

Majorie Labrèque-Lepage’s company will celebrate 10 years this September — the Midnight Owl was one of the first in her collection of square-shaped animals. “I buy organic cotton threads and recycled fabric polyester and we take all those materials to knit the fabric,” she says, of the terrycloth cushions made in Montreal’s Ville-Marie neighbourhood. Textile sustainability is a core value. “It should be important to everyone,” she says.

Nature time by Atelier Cocotte

Designer Isabelle Auger is known for her abstract light fixtures and lamps made out of bendy wooden strips, but she sometimes adds complementary decorative items to her workshop. The timepieces are made from Canadian maple, oak and walnut.