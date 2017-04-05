Meet the condo: Arch Lofts in Toronto
Check out this heritage architecture in the heart of the Junction.
Project overview
An elegant combination of heritage architecture and contemporary suites in the heart of the Junction Triangle. A church conversion and newly-constructed vestry, the 39 distinct lofts feature premium finishes throughout.
Housing amenities
Most of the suites are designed to include their own balcony or terrace. A fitness centre, underground parking, locker storage and bicycle spaces round out the project’s amenities.
Location and transit
Located in the vibrant Junction Triangle neighbourhood, Arch Lofts is a quick walk to Dundas West subway station, the Bloor GO and the new UPX Station, whether commuting to work downtown or catching a flight at Pearson Airport.
In the neighbourhood
This animated, residential neighbourhood has a great artisan character, its streets lined with independent markets, bakeries, cafés and galleries. The area is surrounded by Bloordale Village, the Junction and Roncesvalles.
What: Arch Lofts
Builder: Windmill Development Group Ltd.
Architect: Caricari Lee Architects
Interiors: Andrea Kantleberg Design
Location: 243 Perth Ave., in the Junction Triangle
Building: Four-storey midrise building with 39 residences
Models: One bedroom and two bedroom suites
Sizes: From 500 to over 1,700 square feet
Pricing: Starting from the mid $300,000’s to over $1 million
Status: Currently under construction
Occupancy: Summer and fall 2017
Sales centre: Coming soon to 243 Perth Ave.
Phone: (416) 800-8796
Email: paul@archlofts.com
Website: archlofts.com
