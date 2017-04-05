Meet the condo: Arch Lofts in Toronto

Project overview

An elegant combination of heritage architecture and contemporary suites in the heart of the Junction Triangle. A church conversion and newly-constructed vestry, the 39 distinct lofts feature premium finishes throughout.

Housing amenities

Most of the suites are designed to include their own balcony or terrace. A fitness centre, underground parking, locker storage and bicycle spaces round out the project’s amenities.

Location and transit

Located in the vibrant Junction Triangle neighbourhood, Arch Lofts is a quick walk to Dundas West subway station, the Bloor GO and the new UPX Station, whether commuting to work downtown or catching a flight at Pearson Airport.

In the neighbourhood

This animated, residential neighbourhood has a great artisan character, its streets lined with independent markets, bakeries, cafés and galleries. The area is surrounded by Bloordale Village, the Junction and Roncesvalles.