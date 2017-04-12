Meet the condo: ME2 Condominiums in Scarborough

Project overview

ME2 is the next phase of a master-planned community of condos, townhomes, shops and parks in Scarborough. The tree-lined courtyard has a scenic water feature and a landscaped podium rooftop with outdoor pool.

Housing amenities

Amenities include an interactive sports lounge, a fitness and yoga area and a bar with plasma screens. The ground floor has a demonstration kitchen, private dining room, a spacious party room, a theatre and guest suites.

Location and transit

The community is near Scarborough’s regional transit hub, offering TTC bus service, the LRT and GO buses. Drivers are conveniently located near the 401 Highway and downtown Toronto is accessible via the Don Valley Parkway.

In the neighbourhood

The location offers great shopping at the nearby Scarborough Town Centre. There are parklands, bicycle trails and golfing in the area, as well as a number of schools and college campuses.

