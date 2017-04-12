Meet the condo: ME2 Condominiums in Scarborough
Live in this master-planned community at Markham and Ellesmere.
Project overview
ME2 is the next phase of a master-planned community of condos, townhomes, shops and parks in Scarborough. The tree-lined courtyard has a scenic water feature and a landscaped podium rooftop with outdoor pool.
Housing amenities
Amenities include an interactive sports lounge, a fitness and yoga area and a bar with plasma screens. The ground floor has a demonstration kitchen, private dining room, a spacious party room, a theatre and guest suites.
Location and transit
The community is near Scarborough’s regional transit hub, offering TTC bus service, the LRT and GO buses. Drivers are conveniently located near the 401 Highway and downtown Toronto is accessible via the Don Valley Parkway.
In the neighbourhood
The location offers great shopping at the nearby Scarborough Town Centre. There are parklands, bicycle trails and golfing in the area, as well as a number of schools and college campuses.
What: ME2 Condominiums
Builder: Lash Group of Companies
Location: Markham and Ellesmere in Scarborough
Building: 29-storey tower with 299 units
Models: One bedroom plus den and two bed plus den
Sizes: From 503 to 885 square feet
Pricing: From $270,990 to $564,990
Status: Open to the public
Occupancy: December 2020
Sales centre: 1151 Markham Rd.
Phone: (416) 430-0003
Website: meliving.ca