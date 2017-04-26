Legal Matters: Advice for foreign buyers facing new Ontario tax

Q: I purchased a pre-build condo about four years ago and then I moved to the United Kingdom for work. I have now declared myself non-resident so I don’t have to file Canadian income tax but I understand that the Ontario government has just declared a non-resident speculation tax of an additional 15 per cent.

Honestly, I cannot afford the property if I have to pay an additional 15 per cent on top of the original purchase price. Is there anything I can do?



A: The non-resident speculation tax was introduced by the Ontario government to hopefully address the housing prices in the Greater Toronto Area that are spiraling out of control. This was done in British Columbia a year ago and was successful in slowing down the market.

It remains to be seen if foreign speculation is as large a component of the market in Ontario.



Regardless, if you had a firm unconditional sales agreement to purchase real estate in Ontario prior to the introduction of this provision, you are ‘grandfathered’ in and will not be subject to the tax.