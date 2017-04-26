Meet the Condo: Pace on Main in Stouffville

Project overview

Pace on Main is a boutique condominium building in the heart of Stouffville’s lively downtown that’s within walking distance of this growing community’s many amenities. It is also Geranium’s first mid-rise condo, featuring a brick and stone facade and unique window treatments.

Housing amenities

Residents will enjoy the Main Street Lounge — a common area with comfortable seating, fireplaces, a kitchen and bar plus a billiards table. The room provides access to a landscaped outdoor terrace with barbecues, dining and seating areas.

Location and transit

Located on the southeast corner of Main and Lloyd Street, the building is steps to the GO Station. Commuters have access to highways 48, 404 and 407. Toronto to the south is just a short drive. You can be downtown in about an hour.

In the neighbourhood

Stouffville offers a wide assortment of shops, eateries, a theatre and an art gallery as well as golf courses, hiking and cycling trails, and farm shops. Fitness and cultural activities can be found at the Whitchurch-Stouffville Leisure Centre.