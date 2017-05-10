Legal Matters: On postponing closing

Q: I own a commercial condo in the suburbs and have been trying to sell it for sometime. The market for these units is not as hot as the residential market but I finally found a buyer this spring who was interested.

The new final closing is fast approaching and her lawyer has reached out again for a further extension. Should I call it quits and take the deposit or extend again to hopefully sell the property?



A: Your question is a very good one, in this day and age where it seems more and more real estate deals are requiring extensions. Your situation is further complicated by the fact that your unit is not that marketable. I assume you already have a deposit with your realtor’s broker. Perhaps you could consider an extension but insist on a mutual release to be signed by the purchaser so that if she misses the second extension date then you get the non-refundable deposit and also automatically, the funds being held by your broker.