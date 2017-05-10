Meet the condo: The Condominiums of Cornell in Markham
Suites with solarium-style retractable windows on every balcony.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Project overview
The newest addition to Markham’s burgeoning Cornell community is Mattamy’s Condominiums of Cornell, in an amenity-rich neighbourhood with suites that feature a retractable, solarium-style window enclosure on every balcony.
Housing amenities
Residents will enjoy common spaces like a modern fitness centre, an entertainment room and an outdoor barbecuing area. Every suite includes an underground parking spot and a locker.
Location and transit
The building is located near Highway 7 East and 9th Line, close to the Markham GO Station. Commuters have quick access to Highway 7 and the 407 ETR. You can be in downtown Toronto in about an hour.
In the neighbourhood
The building offers many area amenities and services, including the Cornell Community Centre, the Markham Stouffville Hospital plus many schools nearby. There’s also the Markham Boxgrove Centre and the Cornell Rouge Woods Park.
What: The Condominiums of Cornell
Builder: Geranium Homes
Architect: Q4 Architects
Interior: Tara Lee Designs
Location: Bur Oak Avenue and Church Street, Markham
Building: A six-storey mid-rise building
Models: One-bedroom plus den, two-bedroom, two-bedroom plus den
Sizes: From approximately 725 to 1,302 square feet
Pricing: From $469,990 to $669,990
Status: Now open
Sales centre: 3150 Bur Oak Ave., Markham
Phone: (905) 888-8282
Email: sls_cornell@mattamycorp.com
Website: mattamyhomes.com