Meet the condo: The Condominiums of Cornell in Markham

Project overview

The newest addition to Markham’s burgeoning Cornell community is Mattamy’s Condominiums of Cornell, in an amenity-rich neighbourhood with suites that feature a retractable, solarium-style window enclosure on every balcony.

Housing amenities

Residents will enjoy common spaces like a modern fitness centre, an entertainment room and an outdoor barbecuing area. Every suite includes an underground parking spot and a locker.

Location and transit

The building is located near Highway 7 East and 9th Line, close to the Markham GO Station. Commuters have quick access to Highway 7 and the 407 ETR. You can be in downtown Toronto in about an hour.

In the neighbourhood

The building offers many area amenities and services, including the Cornell Community Centre, the Markham Stouffville Hospital plus many schools nearby. There’s also the Markham Boxgrove Centre and the Cornell Rouge Woods Park.