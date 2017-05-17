Meet the Condo: Bianca in Toronto
First of its kind, luxury mid-rise coming to the Annex.
Project overview
Tridel’s Bianca condominiums is the first of its kind in the New Dupont corridor, a destination for arts, culture, food and entertainment. The midrise, designed by award-winning Teeple architects, features a wide range of suite sizes and layouts.
Housing amenities
Residents will enjoy a multi-function party room, an outdoor rooftop pool and terrace with cabanas, a fireplace and barbecue area, private dining room with catering kitchen, and a fully-equipped fitness centre with yoga studio.
Location and transit
The building is located in Toronto’s popular Annex neighbourhood, conveniently located near the Dupont TTC subway platform and several surface transit routes. The area is highly walkable, transit and cyclist-friendly.
In the neighbourhood
Situated within steps of a variety of independently-owned restaurants, coffee shops, high-end home essentials and gourmet food purveyors, Bianca is also close to many large community parks and trails for walking, running or biking.
What: Bianca
Builder: Tridel
Architect: Teeple Architects
Interior: II by IV Design
Location: Dupont Street west of Spadina in the Annex
Building: Nine-storey building with 216 units
Models: From one bedrooms to sky penthouses
Sizes: From 603 to 2,482 square feet
Pricing: From $500,000 to $2.9 million
Status: Pre-construction phase, now registering
Sales centre: Opens May 26 at 4800 Dufferin St., Entrance B
Hours: Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekends 12 to 6 p.m.
Phone: (416) 649-2328
Email: bianca@tridel.com
Website: tridel.com