Meet the Condo: Bianca in Toronto

Project overview

Tridel’s Bianca condominiums is the first of its kind in the New Dupont corridor, a destination for arts, culture, food and entertainment. The midrise, designed by award-winning Teeple architects, features a wide range of suite sizes and layouts.

Housing amenities

Residents will enjoy a multi-function party room, an outdoor rooftop pool and terrace with cabanas, a fireplace and barbecue area, private dining room with catering kitchen, and a fully-equipped fitness centre with yoga studio.

Location and transit

The building is located in Toronto’s popular Annex neighbourhood, conveniently located near the Dupont TTC subway platform and several surface transit routes. The area is highly walkable, transit and cyclist-friendly.

In the neighbourhood

Situated within steps of a variety of independently-owned restaurants, coffee shops, high-end home essentials and gourmet food purveyors, Bianca is also close to many large community parks and trails for walking, running or biking.