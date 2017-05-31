Meet the Condo: Nautique Lakefront Residences in Burlington
Invest in lakefront living.
Project overview
Nautique has just released a new collection of water view suites. The building will feature a five-storey podium, which includes ground-floor retail space. Most suites feature a balcony or terrace.
Housing amenities
Amenities include a 24-hour concierge, outdoor dining, a swimming pool and a fireplace lounge. There’s also an indoor-outdoor bar and fitness centre. The 20th floor has a dining room with show kitchen and an outdoor terrace.
Location and transit
Nautique is in the heart of downtown Burlington, close to the Burlington GO rail station and Lakeshore bus routes. It’s a quick drive to the Lake Shore Road and the QEW.
In the neighbourhood
The building overlooks the vibrant waterfront close to the Brant Street pier. With a walk score of 85, shopping and myriad cultural events are nearby, as well as Central Park and Maple Park.
What: Nautique Lakefront Residences
Builder: Adi Development Group
Architect: ICON Architects
Interior: Cecconi Simone
Location: 374 and 380 Martha St., Burlington
Building: A 26-storey condo with ground floor retail
Models: One bedroom, one bedroom plus media, one bedroom plus den, two bedroom
Sizes: From 547 to 1,074 square feet
Pricing: From the $400,000’s
Status: Now selling
Occupancy: February 2021
Sales centre: 375 Brant St.
Hours: Monday to Thursday 1 to 6 p.m., weekends 12 to 5 p.m., Fridays by appointment
Phone: (416) 869-9268
Website: adidevelopments.com