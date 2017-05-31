Meet the Condo: Nautique Lakefront Residences in Burlington

Project overview

Nautique has just released a new collection of water view suites. The building will feature a five-storey podium, which includes ground-floor retail space. Most suites feature a balcony or terrace.

Housing amenities

Amenities include a 24-hour concierge, outdoor dining, a swimming pool and a fireplace lounge. There’s also an indoor-outdoor bar and fitness centre. The 20th floor has a dining room with show kitchen and an outdoor terrace.

Location and transit

Nautique is in the heart of downtown Burlington, close to the Burlington GO rail station and Lakeshore bus routes. It’s a quick drive to the Lake Shore Road and the QEW.

In the neighbourhood

The building overlooks the vibrant waterfront close to the Brant Street pier. With a walk score of 85, shopping and myriad cultural events are nearby, as well as Central Park and Maple Park.