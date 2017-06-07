Legal Matters: How to protect your home

Q: I am in a relatively new relationship wherein my new husband and I have recently had a baby girl. We own our home as joint tenants which as I understand it, means that if anything happens to me, my portion goes to my new husband.

What can I do to make sure my portion of the house goes to our new daughter and not to his two existing children?



A: First of all, I would change the ownership of the home from joint tenancy to tenants-in-common. This means that if you were to pass away, your portion of the home would go to your estate rather than your spouse. Then make sure that you get a will drafted bequeathing your portion of the home to your child. Even though she may be an infant, the home (or at least the proceeds of the sale) can be held in trust for your child until she at least reaches the age of majority.