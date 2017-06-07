Meet the Condo: Canada House in Toronto

Project overview

Canada House is the latest addition to Concord CityPlace. The twin towers face the 20-acre Canoe Landing Park and feature an accessible green roof that includes basketball courts and an outdoor running track.

Housing amenities

The 60,000 square feet of amenity space will feature a resort-style spa and jacuzzi pool, state-of-the-art fitness gym, and a rooftop sky lounge. A 10-storey podium includes plans for an outdoor ice skating rink.

Location and transit

Centrally located in Toronto’s downtown, CityPlace is serviced by the Spadina LRT. Motorists are adjacent to the Lake Shore Boulevard and Gardiner Expressway. Residents can be in the downtown core within a half hour.

In the neighbourhood

Retail will feature prominently at street level, with 21,000 sq. ft. of shops and restaurants wrapping around the entire building. Residents will have access to future area elementary schools, a daycare facility and a community centre.