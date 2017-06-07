Meet the Condo: Canada House in Toronto
Extravagant rooftop amenities with views of The Six.
Project overview
Canada House is the latest addition to Concord CityPlace. The twin towers face the 20-acre Canoe Landing Park and feature an accessible green roof that includes basketball courts and an outdoor running track.
Housing amenities
The 60,000 square feet of amenity space will feature a resort-style spa and jacuzzi pool, state-of-the-art fitness gym, and a rooftop sky lounge. A 10-storey podium includes plans for an outdoor ice skating rink.
Location and transit
Centrally located in Toronto’s downtown, CityPlace is serviced by the Spadina LRT. Motorists are adjacent to the Lake Shore Boulevard and Gardiner Expressway. Residents can be in the downtown core within a half hour.
In the neighbourhood
Retail will feature prominently at street level, with 21,000 sq. ft. of shops and restaurants wrapping around the entire building. Residents will have access to future area elementary schools, a daycare facility and a community centre.
What: Canada House
Builder: Concord Adex
Architect: Page + Steele/IBI Group Architects
Interior: Liv Interiors
Location: 23 Spadina Ave.
Building: 68-storey and 79-storey towers with 1,400 residential units
Models: Floor plans range from one to three bedrooms
Sizes: From 530 to 1,033 square feet
Pricing: From $400,000 to $4,000,000
Status: Pre-construction phase
Occupancy: Slated for fall of 2022
Sales centre: 23 Spadina Ave.
Hours: Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Phone: (416) 813-0333
Website: concordcanadahouse.ca