Meet the Condo: Stationwest Towns in Burlington

Project overview

This is the final release at Burlington’s newest master-planned community. The executive rear lane townhomes feature double car garage and rooftop terrace, with open-concept plans and sleek features and finishes.

Housing amenities

Towns feature nine-foot ceilings in the principal living areas, gourmet kitchens with polished quartz slab countertops, spa-inspired bathrooms with walk-in showers and glass doors, and a stainless appliance package.

Location and transit

Stationwest is a walkable, bikeable and transit-oriented community directly connected to Burlington’s Aldershot GO station. Drivers are close to Highway 403 and the QEW. You can be in Toronto’s downtown core in just over an hour.

In the neighbourhood

From the Village of Waterdown’s quaint downtown, to the shopping areas along Aldershot’s Plains Road, the location offers urban accessibility while being immersed in parkland, like the Royal Botanical Gardens and the waterfront trails at LaSalle Park.