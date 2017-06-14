Meet the Condo: Stationwest Towns in Burlington
Master-planned townhome development in a transit-oriented community.
Project overview
This is the final release at Burlington’s newest master-planned community. The executive rear lane townhomes feature double car garage and rooftop terrace, with open-concept plans and sleek features and finishes.
Housing amenities
Towns feature nine-foot ceilings in the principal living areas, gourmet kitchens with polished quartz slab countertops, spa-inspired bathrooms with walk-in showers and glass doors, and a stainless appliance package.
Location and transit
Stationwest is a walkable, bikeable and transit-oriented community directly connected to Burlington’s Aldershot GO station. Drivers are close to Highway 403 and the QEW. You can be in Toronto’s downtown core in just over an hour.
In the neighbourhood
From the Village of Waterdown’s quaint downtown, to the shopping areas along Aldershot’s Plains Road, the location offers urban accessibility while being immersed in parkland, like the Royal Botanical Gardens and the waterfront trails at LaSalle Park.
What: Stationwest Towns
Builder: Adi Development Group
Architect: Icon Architects
Interior: U31 Design
Location: Burlington
Building: 16 luxurious, rear lane townhomes
Models: Three bedrooms with the option to add a fourth
Sizes: From 2,390 to 2,525 square feet
Pricing: From the $900,000’s
Status: Now selling
Occupancy: September 2019
Sales centre: 101 Masonry Ct.
Hours: Monday to Thursday, 2 to 7 p.m., weekends 12 to 5 p.m., closed Friday
Phone: (905) 681-7743
Email: stationwest@adidevelopments.com
Website: adidevelopments.com