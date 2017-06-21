Meet the Condo: Westwood Gardens in Richmond Hill
Richmond Hill’s urban garden townhomes.
Project overview
Coming soon to Yonge Street in Richmond Hill is Westwood Gardens, a new condo development with a collection of urban garden townhomes featuring transformative architecture, thoughtful landscapes and an array of amenities.
Housing amenities
The buildings feature hotel-inspired lobbies, a community conservatory, yoga studio, cardio fitness centre, a party room and media lounge. There’s an innovative geothermal heating and cooling system which is less expensive to operate and maintain.
Location and transit
GO Transit and YRT bus routes are right outside the buildings and commuters will have the choice of highways 400, 407, 404 and 7 that are moments away for easy access to downtown or northern destinations.
In the neigbourhood
An abundance of shops, restaurants and services are right next door, including a drug store, LCBO, a Silver City movie theater and the Hillcrest Mall. Several major parks and golf clubs are also nearby.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Westwood Gardens
Builder: Collecdev
Architect: Kirkor Architects and Planners
Interior: Tomas Pearce IDC
Location: 8868 Yonge St., Richmond Hill
Building: Two towers with 15 storeys and 370 units
Models: One bedroom, one bedroom plus den, two bedroom and three bedroom
Sizes: From 480 to 1,500 square feet
Pricing: From $288,990 to $1 million
Status: Pre-construction phase, now registering
Occupancy: Slated for fall of 2020
Sales centre: Opening soon
Hours: By appointment
Phone: (647) 660-8868
Email: info@westwoodgardens.ca
Website: westwoodgardens.ca
