Meet the Condo: Westwood Gardens in Richmond Hill

Project overview

Coming soon to Yonge Street in Richmond Hill is Westwood Gardens, a new condo development with a collection of urban garden townhomes featuring transformative architecture, thoughtful landscapes and an array of amenities.

Housing amenities

The buildings feature hotel-inspired lobbies, a community conservatory, yoga studio, cardio fitness centre, a party room and media lounge. There’s an innovative geothermal heating and cooling system which is less expensive to operate and maintain.

Location and transit

GO Transit and YRT bus routes are right outside the buildings and commuters will have the choice of highways 400, 407, 404 and 7 that are moments away for easy access to downtown or northern destinations.

In the neigbourhood

An abundance of shops, restaurants and services are right next door, including a drug store, LCBO, a Silver City movie theater and the Hillcrest Mall. Several major parks and golf clubs are also nearby.