Meet the Condo: Transit City Condos East Tower in Vaughan

Project overview

The third tower of the burgeoning Transit City community at the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre has been announced. Residents will have underground access to the subway in two minutes or less.

Housing amenities

Residents will have a membership to the adjacent 100,000 square foot YMCA, with a pool, basketball courts, fitness facility and daycare, alongside a new nine-acre park designed by Claude Cormier and Associates.



Location and transit

The new tower is located within the 100-acre SmartCentres Place in the heart of the VMC. Residents will have access to the new Yonge-University TTC subway line, as well as regional transit and nearby highways 7, 407 and 400.

In the neigbourhood

Transit City enjoys a prime location at the crux of Vaughan’s new city centre that includes Vaughan Mills, Canada’s largest shopping centre, Imax and AMC movie theatres, and the Kortright Centre for Conservation.