Meet the Condo: Transit City Condos East Tower in Vaughan
High-rise on the Yonge-University line.
Project overview
The third tower of the burgeoning Transit City community at the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre has been announced. Residents will have underground access to the subway in two minutes or less.
Housing amenities
Residents will have a membership to the adjacent 100,000 square foot YMCA, with a pool, basketball courts, fitness facility and daycare, alongside a new nine-acre park designed by Claude Cormier and Associates.
Location and transit
The new tower is located within the 100-acre SmartCentres Place in the heart of the VMC. Residents will have access to the new Yonge-University TTC subway line, as well as regional transit and nearby highways 7, 407 and 400.
In the neigbourhood
Transit City enjoys a prime location at the crux of Vaughan’s new city centre that includes Vaughan Mills, Canada’s largest shopping centre, Imax and AMC movie theatres, and the Kortright Centre for Conservation.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Transit City Condos East Tower
Builder: CentreCourt Developments
Architect: Diamond Schmitt Architects Inc.
Interior: Figure 3
Location: Vaughan Metropolitan Centre
Building: A 55-storey building with 592 units
Models: Ranging from one bedroom to two bedroom plus den
Sizes: From 500 to 770 square feet
Pricing: From the mid $300,000's
Status: Pre-construction, pre-registration phase
Sales centre: 100 New Park Place, ground floor
Phone: (416) 869-9268
Email: info@transitcity.com
Website: transitcity.com