Meet the Condo: The Point in Toronto
A new tower coming to Emerald City.
Project overview
Elad Canada has announced that their latest condominium, The Point, will be available for sale this summer. This is the eighth tower in the master-planned Emerald City community at North York’s Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East intersection.
Housing amenities
Amenities include an upscale lobby with concierge service. There's a party room, a theatre room, a guest suite, a yoga studio and fitness room. There's also a landscaped outdoor barbecue terrace and a multi-purpose room with lounge and billiards table.
Location and transit
Conveniently located directly across from the Fairview Mall, the building is close to the Don Mills subway station and drivers have quick access to highways 401, 404 and the Don Valley Parkway.
In the neigbourhood
Residents will have access to the more than 175 shops, services, restaurants and cinemas of Fairview Mall. Next door is the Parkway Forest community centre with its full-sized gymnasium, running track, arts-and-crafts room and YMCA-run daycare.
NEED TO KNOW
What: The Point
Builder: Elad Canada
Architect: WZMH Architects
Interior: Tanner Hill Associates
Location: Emerald City, 38 Forest Manor Rd.
Building: 24-storey tower with 279 suites
Models: From one bedroom up to three bedroom plus media
Sizes: From 475 to 984 square feet
Pricing: From the $300,000's to the $700,000's
Status: Pre-construction, registration phase
Occupancy: Slated for October 2020
Sales centre: 80 Forest Manor Rd., across from Fairview Mall
Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., weekends 12 to 5 p.m., closed Fridays
Phone: (416) 492-0001
Email: emeraldcitylife.ca
Website: thepoint@bakersales.info