Meet the Condo: The Point in Toronto

Project overview

Elad Canada has announced that their latest condominium, The Point, will be available for sale this summer. This is the eighth tower in the master-planned Emerald City community at North York’s Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East intersection.

Housing amenities

Amenities include an upscale lobby with concierge service. There's a party room, a theatre room, a guest suite, a yoga studio and fitness room. There's also a landscaped outdoor barbecue terrace and a multi-purpose room with lounge and billiards table.

Location and transit

Conveniently located directly across from the Fairview Mall, the building is close to the Don Mills subway station and drivers have quick access to highways 401, 404 and the Don Valley Parkway.

In the neigbourhood



Residents will have access to the more than 175 shops, services, restaurants and cinemas of Fairview Mall. Next door is the Parkway Forest community centre with its full-sized gymnasium, running track, arts-and-crafts room and YMCA-run daycare.