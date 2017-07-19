Legal Matters: What to do if a home price drops before the closing date

Q: We sold our home in April before the Ontario government announced the Non-Resident Speculation Tax regulations. Our agent has let us know that the projected price of our now sold property had probably dropped but we had a firm deal scheduled to close this week. We have now been contacted by the purchaser’s agent who has said the appraisal for our property upon which they are basing their mortgage has come in $100,000 less than the purchase price and our buyers don’t have enough money to close. They have requested a drop in the purchase price but obviously, we don’t want to do this. What should we do?

A: There has been a definite softening of the market since April and this is not the first time we’ve encountered this problem. However, the reality of this situation is that the buyer bears the risk of a reduction in the purchase price and must somehow come up with the difference between what the bank will lend them based upon a lower appraisal and what funds are needed to close. If the price had gone up dramatically in the time between of signing the deal and the closing date, would the sellers be able to demand a higher sale price? I think not.

That being said, you may have to consider some form of concession to assist the purchaser; such as a vendor take back mortgage for the difference. Because at the end of the day, if the purchaser cannot close, then their problem becomes your problem.