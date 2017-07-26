Legal Matters: Buyer wants a discount due to a reno done without a permit

I instructed my manager to look after it and aside from the fact that I wasn’t pleased with how it turned out escetically, it seemed OK. My tenant who is an architect looked at the deck and wanted to see the building permit. At that time I learned that the manager proceeded without a permit because, “it was just replacing like for like.”

Now my tenant who is the purchaser is complaining about there being no permit and wants a reduction in the purchase price. What should I do?



Different municipalities have different rules about what you need a permit for and what you don’t need a permit for. Your manager should have checked with the city to see if they needed a permit to rebuild the deck. In this case, the major concern is that it is built to code so that steps and railings are the proper height. If it mimics what was there and that was built to the building code, you should be OK but you should check with the city. The one thing you have on your side is that the architect and purchaser knew there was no permit, so after having lived there and presumably having used the deck, it would be hard to ‘cry wolf’ at this point.