Meet the Condo: Radiance in Innisfil

Project overview

Radiance is DIAM Developments’ new townhome community in Innisfil, just south of Barrie. A collection of bright and spacious modern designs by Toronto’s Onespace architecture and design firm will soon be available, minutes from Lake Simcoe.

Housing amenities

The towns will feature a main-level flex space, an open-concept living/dining area, and a kitchen with sliders leading to a large deck. There's a spacious master bedroom with private ensuite, a balcony, and one or two-car garage.

Location and transit

The town of Innisfil is located on the west shore of Lake Simcoe, 80 kilometres north of downtown Toronto. It's 10-minute drive from Highway 400, and under 15 minutes to the South Barrie GO rail station.

In the neigbourhood

Residents will enjoy nearby parks and Lake Simcoe. Close by is the new Innisfil Recreational Complex and YMCA, and Trinity Crossing shopping plaza with a bank, shops, services and restaurants.