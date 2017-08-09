Meet the Condo: Daniels City Centre - Wesley Tower in Mississauga

Project overview

Coming soon to Mississauga is Daniels City Centre - Wesley Tower, part of a 23-acre master-planned community, located at Confederation Parkway and City Centre Drive and rising 43 storeys in the heart of the Mississauga City Centre.

Housing amenities

Amenities include a kids’ zone, an ultimate gym with a multi-purpose court, an outdoor terrace with yoga studio, barbecue nooks, lounge spaces and gardening plots. There's also a co-working area with a coffee shop-style ambience.

Location and transit

Wesley Tower is centrally located in the heart of Mississauga City Centre, close to Mississauga Transit and GO Transit. For motorists, highways 403, 401 and 407 are all close by.

In the neigbourhood

The community features a three-acre public park and a central pedestrian mews. It's steps to the Square One shopping centre, a YMCA, Celebration Square and the Mississauga Living Arts Centre.