Meet the Condo: Daniels City Centre - Wesley Tower in Mississauga
A kid-friendly tower coming to the heart of the City Centre.
Project overview
Coming soon to Mississauga is Daniels City Centre - Wesley Tower, part of a 23-acre master-planned community, located at Confederation Parkway and City Centre Drive and rising 43 storeys in the heart of the Mississauga City Centre.
Housing amenities
Amenities include a kids’ zone, an ultimate gym with a multi-purpose court, an outdoor terrace with yoga studio, barbecue nooks, lounge spaces and gardening plots. There's also a co-working area with a coffee shop-style ambience.
Location and transit
Wesley Tower is centrally located in the heart of Mississauga City Centre, close to Mississauga Transit and GO Transit. For motorists, highways 403, 401 and 407 are all close by.
In the neigbourhood
The community features a three-acre public park and a central pedestrian mews. It's steps to the Square One shopping centre, a YMCA, Celebration Square and the Mississauga Living Arts Centre.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Daniels City Centre Wesley Tower
Builder: The Daniels Corporation
Architect: Rafael and Bigauskas Architects
Interior: Figure 3
Location: Confederation Parkway and City Centre Drive, Mississauga
Building: 43-storey tower
Models: One bedroom, one bedroom plus den, two bedroom, two bedroom plus den, and three bedroom
Sizes: From about 445 to 995 square feet
Pricing: From the mid $200,000's
Status: Pre-construction, registration phase
Occupancy: Summer 2020
Sales centre: 360 City Centre Dr., Mississauga
Phone: (905) 819-8889
Email: danielscitycentre@danielscorp.com
Website: danielscitycentre.com