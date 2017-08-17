Meet the Condo: Royal Q Towns in Etobicoke
Check out these townhomes coming to the Queensway.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Project overview
Contemporary design comes to the Queensway with this signature collection of modern townhomes by Parallax. Royal Q offers brick-clad exteriors complemented with spacious, light-filled interiors styled by designer Mike Niven.
Housing amenities
There's a private outdoor courtyard amenity space, and all towns feature expansive rooftop terraces and some with private front yards. Units include a parking space, gas barbecue connection and designer kitchen cabinetry.
Location and transit
Located at The Queensway and Royal York Road, Royal Q has quick access to TTC bus routes and the nearby Mimico GO rail station. Drivers can hop on the Gardiner Expressway.
In the neighbourhood
The community is situated close to the lake, with a variety of local shops and services along the Queensway. Nearby are Queensway and Jeff Healey parks, as well as quality schools, nature and fitness trails.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Royal Q Towns
Builder: Parallax Development Corporation
Architect: IBI Group
Interior: Mike Niven Interior Design
Location: 689 The Queensway in Etobicoke
Building: 54 townhomes
Models: Two-bedroom plus den, and three-bedrooms
Sizes: From 1,500 to 1,630 square feet
Pricing: Starting from the $900,000s
Status: Pre-construction, registration phase
Occupancy: The first half of 2019
Sales centre: Coming soon to 696 The Queensway
Hours: By appointment
Phone: (647) 349-0969
Email: sales@royalqtowns.com
Website: royalqtowns.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Grocery store that creates 'absolutely no packaging waste' opens doors
-
-
'They're not safe:' Bedford parents say elementary portables look like they came from 'garbage dump'
-
Charges laid after robbery where two teens followed man back to Dartmouth apartment