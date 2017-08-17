Meet the Condo: Royal Q Towns in Etobicoke

Project overview

Contemporary design comes to the Queensway with this signature collection of modern townhomes by Parallax. Royal Q offers brick-clad exteriors complemented with spacious, light-filled interiors styled by designer Mike Niven.

Housing amenities

There's a private outdoor courtyard amenity space, and all towns feature expansive rooftop terraces and some with private front yards. Units include a parking space, gas barbecue connection and designer kitchen cabinetry.

Location and transit

Located at The Queensway and Royal York Road, Royal Q has quick access to TTC bus routes and the nearby Mimico GO rail station. Drivers can hop on the Gardiner Expressway.

In the neighbourhood

The community is situated close to the lake, with a variety of local shops and services along the Queensway. Nearby are Queensway and Jeff Healey parks, as well as quality schools, nature and fitness trails.