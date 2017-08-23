Meet the Condo: Peter and Adelaide in Toronto

Project overview

Graywood’s latest development takes inspiration from the surrounding warehouse district, featuring frontage along Peter and Adelaide streets. The site will introduce a pedestrian mews connecting Adelaide with the mid-block area behind Richmond Street.

Housing amenities

Amenities include a rooftop swimming pool with lounge area on the 17th floor. The third floor includes a gym with sauna, a theatre, workspace and recreational area. There are outdoor spaces, complete with barbecues, and flex space for yoga.

Location and transit

Strategically located at Peter and Adelaide streets, the condo sits between the Queen West and King West TTC streetcar routes, as well as downtown bike lanes. Drivers are a short way to the Lake Shore and Gardiner Expressway.

In the neighbourhood

Residents will be at the centre of the best entertainment and dining options the city has to offer. Nearby are myriad theatres, restaurants, bars and clubs. Also, the TIFF Bell Lightbox, 401 Richmond, and shopping on Queen Street West.