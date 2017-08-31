Legal Matters: Tough decisions in a softening market

Since the imposition of the non-resident speculation tax in Ontario last spring, the price of houses has decreased. Economic forces have changed what some of us thought was an extremely competitive market.

A couple had purchased our home and were scheduled to move three weeks ago. We were approaching closing and the purchasers (who had moved out of their accommodations) requested if they could store some of their belongings in our empty garage.

We wanted to help them out so we agreed but two days before closing, their lawyer informed us that their financing had fallen through because our house appraised for substantially less than they purchased it for.

They indicated they were actively pursuing alternate financing but after two weeks, we still have a garage full of their furniture and no closing. What should we do?

This is an all too common story that we are hearing from clients.

I wouldn’t say the ‘bubble has burst’ as prices are still somewhat up, but the momentum certainly has been taken out of the market.

Your problem — and that of your purchasers — is that they need a place to live and you still want to sell your house. Some of our clients have compromised and allowed a drop in the sale price to facilitate the closing.

Others have stuck by their guns and these situations have sometimes closed with emergency funds from family members, etc. ... or litigation is underway. There is no complete answer to this.

You, your lawyer and your agent need to consider all options and make a plan to hopefully help all parties make a house a home.