Meet the Condo: Allegro in Aurora

Project overview

Allegro is a new master-planned community situated on a large infill property woven into an existing established neighbourhood with attractive streetscapes, hundreds of mature trees, trails and extensive greenspace at the door.

Housing amenities

Allegro offers a choice of exterior architectural styles reflective of Ontario country, English manor and Beaux Arts. The homes include a Sub-Zero and Wolf kitchen appliance package, stone countertops throughout, and a natural gas fireplace.

Location and transit

The community boasts a central location steps to downtown Aurora, with regional and GO Transit service nearby. For drivers, it’s minutes to Highway 404 and a short drive to Highway 400.

In the neighbourhood

Allegro is a comfortable walk to shopping, restaurants, schools and services. A park is within the neighbourhood and connectivity to the Aurora trail system is accessible at intervals throughout the site.