Meet the Condo: Allegro in Aurora
Infill homes are a mix of Beaux Arts and English manors.
Project overview
Allegro is a new master-planned community situated on a large infill property woven into an existing established neighbourhood with attractive streetscapes, hundreds of mature trees, trails and extensive greenspace at the door.
Housing amenities
Allegro offers a choice of exterior architectural styles reflective of Ontario country, English manor and Beaux Arts. The homes include a Sub-Zero and Wolf kitchen appliance package, stone countertops throughout, and a natural gas fireplace.
Location and transit
The community boasts a central location steps to downtown Aurora, with regional and GO Transit service nearby. For drivers, it’s minutes to Highway 404 and a short drive to Highway 400.
In the neighbourhood
Allegro is a comfortable walk to shopping, restaurants, schools and services. A park is within the neighbourhood and connectivity to the Aurora trail system is accessible at intervals throughout the site.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Allegro
Builder: Geranium
Architect: Hunt Design Associates
Interior: Patton Design Studio
Location: Golf Links Drive, between Bathurst and Yonge in Aurora
Building: 159 detached homes on 52- and 61-foot lots
Models: Two-storey and bungalow-with-loft with four and five bedrooms
Sizes: From 3,100 to over 4,500 square feet
Pricing: From $2.2 million to over $3 million
Status: Pre-construction
Occupancy: Commencing May 2019
Sales centre: 14785 Yonge St., unit 104, Aurora
Hours: Monday to Thursday 12 to 7 p.m., weekends 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays by appointment only
Phone: (905) 503-6300
Website: allegroaurora.com
Facebook: facebook.com/geraniumhomes
Twitter: @geraniumhomes