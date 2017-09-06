Meet the Condo: One Forest Hill in Toronto
Experience the high life at One Forest Hill.
Project overview
The Art Deco-inspired residences at One Forest Hill boast spacious suite layouts with a distinctive entry canopy. The building features a buff limestone and precast panel exterior with grey marble architectural elements at pedestrian level.
Housing amenities
Amenities include a concierge, two underground parking spaces per unit, two owners’ lounges, a fitness centre, and valet. Master bedrooms have walk-in closets and five-piece en suites. Larger units have living rooms and separate family rooms.
Location and transit
The building is located in the desirable Forest Hill neighbourhood with the St. Clair LRT right outside, and close to the Yonge TTC subway line. It’s a short drive to the Allen Road and Highway 401.
In the neighbourhood
Conveniently, nearby you’ll find some of the finest retail boutique shops and food stores like Pusateri’s, Whole Foods, and The Shops at Summerhill. Nearby parks include Winston Churchill park and the Balfour Park Trail.
NEED TO KNOW
What: One Forest Hill
Builder: North Drive
Architect: Richard Wengle Architect Inc.
Interior: Gluckstein Design
Location: 1 Forest Hill Rd., Toronto
Building: 12-storey building with 43 units
Models: Two-bedroom, two-bedroom plus den, and three-bedroom
Sizes: From 1,300 to over 3,000 square feet
Pricing: Starting from $2.5 million
Status: Registration phase
Occupancy: Slated for Fall 2020
Sales centre: Register online for more information
Phone: (416) 360-6663
Email: info@oneforesthill.com
Website: northdrive.ca