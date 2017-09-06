Meet the Condo: One Forest Hill in Toronto

Project overview

The Art Deco-inspired residences at One Forest Hill boast spacious suite layouts with a distinctive entry canopy. The building features a buff limestone and precast panel exterior with grey marble architectural elements at pedestrian level.

Housing amenities

Amenities include a concierge, two underground parking spaces per unit, two owners’ lounges, a fitness centre, and valet. Master bedrooms have walk-in closets and five-piece en suites. Larger units have living rooms and separate family rooms.

Location and transit

The building is located in the desirable Forest Hill neighbourhood with the St. Clair LRT right outside, and close to the Yonge TTC subway line. It’s a short drive to the Allen Road and Highway 401.

In the neighbourhood

Conveniently, nearby you’ll find some of the finest retail boutique shops and food stores like Pusateri’s, Whole Foods, and The Shops at Summerhill. Nearby parks include Winston Churchill park and the Balfour Park Trail.