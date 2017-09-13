Meet the Condo: Vita Two on the Lake in Etobicoke
Waterfront condominiums by Mattamy and Biddington Homes.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
View 3 photoszoom
Project overview
Vita Two on the Lake is the latest condominium on the Etobicoke waterfront by Mattamy Homes and Biddington Homes. This 16-storey boutique building will offer well-appointed suites with water and city views.
Housing amenities
Amenities include a bright lobby with 24-hour concierge service, an indoor pool, a party room with bar and private dining room, outdoor entertainment area with barbecues, and a fitness room, weight room and private yoga studio.
Location and transit
Situated on the Humber Bay Shores, the location offers quick access to the Gardiner Expressway and the QEW. TTC streetcar stops are nearby, and it’s an eight minute drive to the Mimico GO station.
In the neighbourhood
Residents will enjoy a variety of shops, restaurants, cafés and grocery stores along Lake Shore Boulevard and the Queensway. Humber College is nearby, as well as several public schools. The Etobicoke waterfront features many trails and parks.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Vita Two on the Lake
Builder: Mattamy Homes and Biddington Homes
Architect: Graziani and Corazza Architect Inc.
Interior: Graziani and Corazza and Biase Interior Architecture Inc.
Location: Marine Parade Drive, Etobicoke
Building: 16-storey tower with 160 suites
Models: One bedroom plus den to three bedrooms plus den
Sizes: From 590 to 2,073 square feet
Pricing: From $481,990 to $3,117,990
Status: Now selling, pre-construction
Occupancy: Slated for October 2021
Sales centre: 2167 Lake Shore Blvd. W
Hours: Monday to Thursday 12 to 8 p.m., Friday 1 to 6 p.m., weekends 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Phone: (647) 347-5930
Email: sls_vitaonthelake@mattamycorp.com
Website: mattamyhomes.com