Meet the Condo: Vita Two on the Lake in Etobicoke

Project overview

Vita Two on the Lake is the latest condominium on the Etobicoke waterfront by Mattamy Homes and Biddington Homes. This 16-storey boutique building will offer well-appointed suites with water and city views.

Housing amenities

Amenities include a bright lobby with 24-hour concierge service, an indoor pool, a party room with bar and private dining room, outdoor entertainment area with barbecues, and a fitness room, weight room and private yoga studio.

Location and transit

Situated on the Humber Bay Shores, the location offers quick access to the Gardiner Expressway and the QEW. TTC streetcar stops are nearby, and it’s an eight minute drive to the Mimico GO station.

In the neighbourhood

Residents will enjoy a variety of shops, restaurants, cafés and grocery stores along Lake Shore Boulevard and the Queensway. Humber College is nearby, as well as several public schools. The Etobicoke waterfront features many trails and parks.