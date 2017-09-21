Meet the Condo: Zen King West in Toronto
Luxury highrise coming to King and Strachan.
Project overview
Zen King West is CentreCourt’s latest condo for people who want to be minutes from the waterfront. With a sheer glass facade that gently unfolds to face the park at its southwest, it immediately connects with the streetscape and natural environment.
Housing amenities
Residents will have access to more than 3,000 square feet of spa experience, including a steam room, plunge pools and massage rooms. There’s a fitness centre with strength-training, cardio and yoga, as well as barbecue area with exterior dining and lounge.
Location and transit
Located at King and Strachan, the building will be connected to downtown via the new dedicated King streetcar, GO train, and a planned SmartTrack location. Nearby is the Billy Bishop airport and the Gardiner Expressway.
In the neighbourhood
Residents will live close to the financial core and technology employment clusters, and just steps from the city’s finest culinary experiences. Nearby are Bellwoods and Stanley Parks, the waterfront Coronation Park and the new Trillium Park rejuvenation.
Need to know
What: Zen King West
Builder: CentreCourt
Architect: Page and Steele, and IBI Group
Interior: figure3
Location: 19 Western Battery Rd., at King and Strachan
Building: 32-storey tower with 481 suites
Models: One bedroom plus den, two bedrooms, and two bedrooms plus den
Sizes: From 410 to 750 square feet
Pricing: From the $400,000s to $500,000s
Status: Pre-construction, pre-registration phase
Occupancy: Slated for April 1, 2020
Sales centre: 926 King St. W., register for more information
Phone: (416) 477-6036
Email: info@zenkingwest.com
Website: zenkingwest.com