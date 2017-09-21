Meet the Condo: Zen King West in Toronto

Project overview

Zen King West is CentreCourt’s latest condo for people who want to be minutes from the waterfront. With a sheer glass facade that gently unfolds to face the park at its southwest, it immediately connects with the streetscape and natural environment.

Housing amenities

Residents will have access to more than 3,000 square feet of spa experience, including a steam room, plunge pools and massage rooms. There’s a fitness centre with strength-training, cardio and yoga, as well as barbecue area with exterior dining and lounge.

Location and transit

Located at King and Strachan, the building will be connected to downtown via the new dedicated King streetcar, GO train, and a planned SmartTrack location. Nearby is the Billy Bishop airport and the Gardiner Expressway.

In the neighbourhood

Residents will live close to the financial core and technology employment clusters, and just steps from the city’s finest culinary experiences. Nearby are Bellwoods and Stanley Parks, the waterfront Coronation Park and the new Trillium Park rejuvenation.

Need to know